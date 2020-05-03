Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 44.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.04, for a total transaction of $3,360,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,837,345.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $2,014,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,564 shares in the company, valued at $13,958,022.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,532 shares of company stock worth $11,601,042. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $319.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.