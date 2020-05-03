iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,961 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 748.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter.

iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.33. iShares CMBS ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $56.00.

