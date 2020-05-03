Signaturefd LLC Buys Shares of 960 Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CURE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of CURE opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.58. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

