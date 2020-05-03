JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 356,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,210 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 40,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,347 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 197,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 54,765 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1,373.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 150,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 140,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPSE stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09.

