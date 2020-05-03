Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 275.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $13,163,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Qorvo by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $93.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.24. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $122.37. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Summit Insights upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.56.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

