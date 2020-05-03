Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,003 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

In other news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $940,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 862,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,073.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,815 shares of company stock worth $1,874,850. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $32.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 32.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

