Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 67,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the first quarter worth $120,000.

Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $18.07.

