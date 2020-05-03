Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 68,118 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Lamb Weston worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.86.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average is $78.45. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

