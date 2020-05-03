Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,930 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of New Residential Investment worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth $138,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth $63,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 119.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 61.3% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 59,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Argus downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

NRZ stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

In other New Residential Investment news, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $292,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,932.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

