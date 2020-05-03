Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.67 Million Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,504 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

BX stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.63%.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.45.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 327,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.