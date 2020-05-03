Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,320 Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 299.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wright Medical Group were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,479,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter.

WMGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

In other news, SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $465,354.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $310,610.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wright Medical Group stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.45, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. Wright Medical Group NV has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

