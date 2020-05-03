Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 68,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 82,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 481.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS opened at $99.15 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $157.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.23.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

