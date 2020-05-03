Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.74 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 863,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RF. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,915.0% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 965,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 933,015 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 512,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,905 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 253.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 39,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

Shares of RF opened at $10.17 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

