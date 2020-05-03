Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Stock Position Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,876 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth about $937,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 237,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 1,189.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 830,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTL opened at $10.17 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTL. TheStreet downgraded Centurylink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Centurylink from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Centurylink has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

In related news, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,577. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

