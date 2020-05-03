Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in Entegris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 11,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Entegris by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENTG. Citigroup raised their price target on Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $3,118,194.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,364.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $51.70 on Friday. Entegris Inc has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

