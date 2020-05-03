Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 783,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 452,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after buying an additional 223,874 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after buying an additional 160,168 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 373,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,712,000 after buying an additional 122,310 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,183,000 after buying an additional 119,528 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $361.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($1.40). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $79.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BCEI. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

