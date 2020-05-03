Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) PT Raised to $30.00 at B. Riley

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Weight Watchers International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised Weight Watchers International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Weight Watchers International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Weight Watchers International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Weight Watchers International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.83.

NASDAQ:WW opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. Weight Watchers International has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $47.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.67.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $400.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.72 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.57%. Weight Watchers International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the third quarter worth $253,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 48,294.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 193,178 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 21,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

