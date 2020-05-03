Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) PT Raised to $30.00 at B. Riley

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Weight Watchers International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised Weight Watchers International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Weight Watchers International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Weight Watchers International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Weight Watchers International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.83.
NASDAQ:WW opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. Weight Watchers International has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $47.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the third quarter worth $253,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 48,294.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 193,178 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 21,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.
About Weight Watchers International
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
