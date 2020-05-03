Michael G. Devine Sells 5,000 Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $217,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,158.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of APPN opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. Appian Corp has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $63.77.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $68.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Appian Corp will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth $6,123,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on APPN. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.26.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

