Pedro Abreu Sells 5,287 Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) insider Pedro Abreu sold 5,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $167,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pedro Abreu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Pedro Abreu sold 5,288 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $164,562.56.

On Friday, February 28th, Pedro Abreu sold 5,287 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $171,193.06.

Forescout Technologies stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

FSCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Forescout Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,164,000 after acquiring an additional 114,757 shares during the last quarter. Amadeus Capital Partners LTD purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,548,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,840,000. Altai Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 407.8% in the fourth quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,496,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

