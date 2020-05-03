Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $58.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHAK. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $71.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

SHAK stock opened at $51.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $105.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average is $61.01.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $1,380,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 26.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $184,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 241,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,041,000 after purchasing an additional 178,521 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

