Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Shares Down 9.3%

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX)’s share price dropped 9.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32, approximately 669,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,186,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

PEIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.30.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.58). Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $357.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Ethanol Inc will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,772,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 250,869 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.