John D. Fisk Purchases 15,628 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Director John D. Fisk bought 15,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,712.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AGNC stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,471,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,598,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,413,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,275,000 after buying an additional 1,805,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,704,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,144,000 after buying an additional 1,202,536 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGNC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

