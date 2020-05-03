PQ Group (PQG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. PQ Group has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.85-1.02 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.85-1.02 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. PQ Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PQ Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PQ Group stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. PQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In related news, insider Belgacem Chariag acquired 53,500 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $556,400.00. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PQG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PQ Group from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

