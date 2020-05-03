Srdjan R. Stankovic Sells 4,308 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,308 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $211,996.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ACAD opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.08.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The business had revenue of $98.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACAD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.11.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.