Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Acquires $107,925.00 in Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Robert H. Dallas II purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $107,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert H. Dallas II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Robert H. Dallas II bought 12,500 shares of Unity Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $197,625.00.

UNTY stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 14.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on UNTY shares. TheStreet downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unity Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 256,959 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,346,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

