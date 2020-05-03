Jennifer Newstead Sells 970 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.76, for a total value of $18,309.72.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total value of $17,002.16.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $17,363.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total value of $16,673.33.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $16,053.50.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $15,029.18.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.80, for a total value of $14,627.60.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total value of $16,951.72.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $19,041.10.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $19,610.49.

NASDAQ FB opened at $202.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.58. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

