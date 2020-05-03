TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Director Joseph H. Moglia Sells 5,000 Shares

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMTD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTD. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 229,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,616.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 78,139 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 649,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,548 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.