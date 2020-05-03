TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Director Joseph H. Moglia Sells 5,000 Shares

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of AMTD stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $54.10.
TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMTD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTD. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 229,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,616.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 78,139 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 649,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,548 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TD Ameritrade
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.
