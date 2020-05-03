Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $186.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.93.

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

