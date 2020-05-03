Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,809 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 828.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 91,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 81,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

PBCT opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.32.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

People's United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

