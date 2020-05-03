Signaturefd LLC Has $35,000 Stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 72.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $81,608,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after buying an additional 157,403 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,455,000 after buying an additional 127,216 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $13,222,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after buying an additional 52,457 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY opened at $149.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.32. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 23.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In related news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,068.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

