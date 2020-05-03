RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 1,495.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in RealPage were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in RealPage by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 179,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,804 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in RealPage during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RealPage by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in RealPage by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07 and a beta of 1.05. RealPage Inc has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.57 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 182,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $10,801,898.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,768,442.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 125,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $7,880,449.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,776,432.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,959 in the last three months. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. RealPage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

