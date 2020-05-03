Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,677 Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in LYFT were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in LYFT by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in LYFT by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LYFT by 8.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in LYFT by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in LYFT by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYFT. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on LYFT from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LYFT from $85.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LYFT from $54.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.47.

In other LYFT news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $157,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $25,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $879,996 in the last 90 days.

LYFT stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27. LYFT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.73.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 167.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

