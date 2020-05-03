Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $13,392,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,495,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,836,470.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,016 shares of company stock worth $20,388,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $69.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Black Knight Inc has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKI shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Black Knight to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Black Knight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

