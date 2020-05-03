Signaturefd LLC Purchases 667 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 904,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,128,000 after acquiring an additional 280,036 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,239,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after acquiring an additional 197,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 74,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.00. ZTO Express has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.81. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

