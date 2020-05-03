Signaturefd LLC Has $37,000 Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 60.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

NYSE:XYL opened at $69.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average of $77.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

