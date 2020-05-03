Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,572.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.04.

