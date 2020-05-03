Signaturefd LLC Buys 754 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 468.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 7.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KOF shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $39.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $1.2783 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.