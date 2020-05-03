Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 23.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. FMR LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,149,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,411,000 after buying an additional 2,366,210 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,399,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,511,000 after buying an additional 2,183,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter worth about $53,489,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,032,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,589,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $629,767,000 after purchasing an additional 803,461 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $107,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

