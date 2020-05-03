Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 211,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $103.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $119.93.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.49.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

