Signaturefd LLC Purchases 3,378 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 247.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,610,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 358.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,511,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,751 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth $17,430,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,479,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 327,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth $13,818,000.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EAF. Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

GrafTech International stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $414.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.45 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a net margin of 41.58%. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony R. Taccone bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.