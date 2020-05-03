Signaturefd LLC Has $39,000 Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,159,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $891,665,000 after acquiring an additional 378,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,210,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $436,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,983,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,004,000 after acquiring an additional 376,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,298,000 after acquiring an additional 51,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,389,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,106,000 after buying an additional 485,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

In related news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $97.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day moving average is $115.30. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The company had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

