Analysts Set AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Price Target at $117.43

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of ATR opened at $106.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.96. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $126.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.79 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 23.6% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Baker Chad R boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 72,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 833,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,010,000 after purchasing an additional 168,631 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

