Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Receives $8.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several brokerages have commented on TACO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Lawrence F. Levy purchased 142,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $385,904.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,003.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy purchased 29,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $108,815.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,684 shares in the company, valued at $245,001.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $157.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.32 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 23.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.