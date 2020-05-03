ValuEngine Downgrades Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) to Hold

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $689.50.

Shares of MELI opened at $605.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $524.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $584.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of -166.81 and a beta of 1.56. Mercadolibre has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $756.48.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,351,000 after buying an additional 864,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,145,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 7,809.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,018,000 after buying an additional 436,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,227,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,026,000 after buying an additional 227,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 12,650.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 212,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,849,000 after buying an additional 210,886 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

