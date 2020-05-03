Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO)’s stock price fell 9.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.31, 1,008,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 663,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TACO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $218.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $157.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.32 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 23.06%. Del Taco Restaurants’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Lawrence F. Levy acquired 29,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $108,815.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,001.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy acquired 142,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $385,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,003.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACO. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

