Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Short Interest Up 6.0% in April

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 6,870,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Liberty Global stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 99.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYK shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Liberty Global by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 52,392,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $83,820,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,338,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $43,434,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $37,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

