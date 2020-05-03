Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $288.00 at Barclays

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $268.00 to $288.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.10.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $289.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,285.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Apple has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

