Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $350.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.10.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $289.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.99 and its 200-day moving average is $278.65. Apple has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,285.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 632,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $160,951,000 after purchasing an additional 73,514 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.