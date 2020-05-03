Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $326.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $326.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.10.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $289.07 on Friday. Apple has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.99 and a 200-day moving average of $278.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,285.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 632,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $160,951,000 after buying an additional 73,514 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.