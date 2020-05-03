CSFB Lowers IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target to GBX 800

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at CSFB from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,340 ($17.63) to GBX 1,110 ($14.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 925 ($12.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,230 ($16.18) to GBX 955 ($12.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 635 ($8.35) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IMI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 990.67 ($13.03).

IMI stock opened at GBX 796 ($10.47) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 771.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,018.91. IMI has a 12-month low of GBX 619.80 ($8.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84.

In other IMI news, insider Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of IMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.38), for a total value of £40,791.30 ($53,658.64). Insiders acquired a total of 41 shares of company stock valued at $38,052 over the last ninety days.

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

See Also: What is a price target?

Stock Target Advisor

Analyst Recommendations for IMI (LON:IMI)

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,809 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc.
Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,809 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc.
Signaturefd LLC Has $35,000 Stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc
Signaturefd LLC Has $35,000 Stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc
RealPage Inc Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC
RealPage Inc Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC
Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,677 Shares of LYFT Inc
Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,677 Shares of LYFT Inc
Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Black Knight Inc
Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Black Knight Inc
Signaturefd LLC Purchases 667 Shares of ZTO Express Inc
Signaturefd LLC Purchases 667 Shares of ZTO Express Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report