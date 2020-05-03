CSFB Lowers IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target to GBX 800

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at CSFB from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,340 ($17.63) to GBX 1,110 ($14.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 925 ($12.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,230 ($16.18) to GBX 955 ($12.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 635 ($8.35) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IMI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 990.67 ($13.03).

IMI stock opened at GBX 796 ($10.47) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 771.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,018.91. IMI has a 12-month low of GBX 619.80 ($8.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84.

In other IMI news, insider Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of IMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.38), for a total value of £40,791.30 ($53,658.64). Insiders acquired a total of 41 shares of company stock valued at $38,052 over the last ninety days.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

